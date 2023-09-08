'I'm trying to make friends in my 40s. Other mums keep telling me I'm "too much".'

I am starkly aware that I'm not everyone's cup of tea, I can read it on people’s faces, but since having my two daughters and moving towns, I have really made an effort to try to connect with new people. Not just so my girls can see that Mummy has healthy relationships with other women, but because I want to. Because I need to.

By 40, I thought I would have friendships down to an art, that I would know how to pick someone I could relate to and form a mutual bond with. But from my experience to date, it seems as though I can find someone that I can relate to. But they can’t find it with me.

I have tried to form friendships with school mums, people up the street, friends of friends, even the lady who works at our local tavern. I dream of sharing BBQs on the weekend, group holidaying at Seaworld and going to the movies whilst our kids sleep at home under the watchful eye of our partners. But no one wants a bar of me.

I have tried a number of ‘pick up’ lines to see if it might help, but there always seems to be the quick rebuttal that doesn't result in things going any further...

Me: 'Our girls should hang out sometime!'

Them: 'We have so many playdates, I have no idea when she'd find the time!'

Me: 'Did you see that Guy Sebastian is coming to town?'

Them: 'Yes! I'm so excited, my friend Kelly will be so excited.'

Me: 'Does your daughter play sport? Mine's looking for a new team.'

Them: 'She just signed on for touch footy. Her team is full though.'

Me: 'We should grab a coffee in the morning while the kids are training.'

Them: 'Sounds great!' (Then on the day they proceed to avoid me like the plague, and I spy them eating a B&E in the bush).

Watch: Best friends: Translated. Post continues after video.