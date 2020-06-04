The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 4.

More charges laid over the death of George Floyd.

The four Minneapolis police officers present when George Floyd died during an arrest that’s sparked protests around the world have been charged.

Derek Chauvin, the officer pictured using his knee to hold Floyd down by his neck, had previously been charged with third-degree murder. He is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The three other police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, CNN reports.

The Floyd family are "deeply gratified" by the charges.

Yesterday the mother of Floyd's six-year-old daughter gave a brief statement to the media, and has since sat down with CNN for a longer interview.

She explained how she told Gianna her father had died.

"She was standing by the door and said 'Mumma is there something going on with my family?' and I said why do you say that and she replied 'I hear them saying my dad's name on TV.' She wanted to know how he died. The only thing I could tell her was that he couldn't breathe," Roxie Washington said.