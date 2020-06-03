"This is what those officers took." What George Floyd's family wants the world to know.

George Floyd will never see his six-year-old daughter Gianna grow up, graduate, or get married.

A reality his daughter’s mother Roxie Washington poignantly pointed out in a short but emotional statement during Floyd’s family press conference.

“I want everyone to know this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad – she does not have that anymore,” she told her country through tears.

“I am here for my baby, and I am here for George, because I want justice for him because he was good… this is the proof,” she said, gesturing to their daughter.

WATCH: Roxie Washington’s emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, the father of their six-year-old daughter Gianna. Post continues after video.

“Why do we have to see her pain? I am here to get justice for my brother … and somehow, goddammit, we are going to get it,” family friend Stephen Jackson, a former National Basketball Association player, said.

Floyd also has a second daughter to another woman Rose Hudson, who he dated more than 20 years ago. Last week she told CNN affiliate KTRK their daughter is now the mother of a toddler who Floyd was yet to meet.

“My daughter had to see her daddy get killed on live TV,” she said, adding that he was a “great guy” and “good father to his girls.”

On May 25, George Floyd died after pleading with the police officer whose knee was on his neck that he couldn’t breathe.

Video shared widely of the distressing incident shows the 46-year-old’s final moments, as he becomes motionless underneath the officer’s weight.