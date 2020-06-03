In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the American national anthem.

It took three games before he was finally asked what he was doing.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” he told NFL Media. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

He didn't run it past his team, he just did it. He was fed up with police brutality and systemic racism against African Americans in his country.

As news spread of his peaceful protest, so did the controversy. While some of his teammates and then-opponents started to kneel alongside him, critics were quick to label him an 'extremist' in a country that demanded honour of its flag.

As Sports Illustrated wrote: "Some truths make people uncomfortable until we hear them enough, and that is really all Kaepernick did: He told the truth and made people uncomfortable."

The powerful stance ended Kaepernick’s career, and he hasn't played another NFL season since.

Kaepernick's silent protest was adopted by some of his teammates. Image: Getty.