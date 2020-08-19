WE'VE CRACKED IT: A complete list of the celebs behind the masks on The Masked Singer 2020.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.



For the last two weeks, we have spent precisely all of our free time on the Wikipedia pages of obscure Australian celebrities and yelling "WHO IS CACTUS" in our sleep.

Frankly, it's a bit concerning. But that's what The Masked Singer does to us, and we only have Osher to blame.

Katie Noonan was the more recent celeb unmasked. Post continues below video.

We've dissected every clue and stared way too long into the eyes of that god damn terrifying Puppet.

But it was worth it, because all of this very important and thorough research has brought us here, to place where we believe with our whole hearts that Kate Miller-Heidke is Queen. We're pretty confident on the others, too.

Here are our predictions.

Dragonfly - Sophie Monk.

The powers that be at Ten are working very hard to throw us off here but it's not working: Dragonfly is Sophie Monk, and we simply won't hear otherwise.

Dragonfly's clues have mentioned multiple times living in different parts of the world, performing in front of crowds and having her voice heard, which fits former Bardot member Monk - who was born in London and also spent a lot of time in the US over the years before returning home to Australia.

There have also been clues about Monk's stint as the Bachelorette. Dragonfly's first performance of 'True Colours' by Cyndi Lauper had her surrounded by roses, and in her week two clue package she held up several men before dropping them.

Are those... roses? Image: Ten.