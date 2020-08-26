I WILL BET MY LIFE: Simon Pryce is 100 per cent, definitely Puppet on The Masked Singer.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.

Get out your Wiggle fingers, because Osher has taken a much-loved children's performer and put him into a costume likely to cause psychological harm to not just children, but also Dannii Minogue.

Because Puppet, undoubtedly the most terrifying of this year's The Masked Singer costumes, is definitely a Wiggle.

If you've ever wondered what a Wiggle would sound like singing a Justin Bieber song, you're in luck. Post continues below video.

Our proof? Well, ask anyone who has spent five minutes with a toddler if they recognise the voice coming out of the puppet's scarily large head.

Because they will, and that voice 100 per cent belongs to Simon Pryce, the red Wiggle.

But hey, if Simon and Puppet having the exact same voice still isn't enough to convince you, we've poured over Puppet's clue packages for all the hidden messages.

Firstly, we'd like to draw your attention to Puppet's lovely red flower on his chest. Subtle, yet also so obvious.

Image: Ten.