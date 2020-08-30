



To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our ﻿Masked Singer hub page﻿. We’ve got you completely covered.

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger The Masked Singer started, and we were left with two lingering questions: who is the Cactus and why do they have boobs?

The competitor has fundamentally changed the way we look at our houseplants and has also been one of the trickier Masked Singers to figure out.

Cactus sings Icona Pop's 'I Love It'. Post continues below video.

But we've done it: We are convinced Cactus is actress and singer Lucy Durack.