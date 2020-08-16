We're calling it: The Masked Singer's Dragonfly is 100% Sophie Monk.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.

Remember when Dave Hughes proffered his theory that Taylor Swift had flown to Australia amidst the height of a pandemic to perform as a giant dragonfly in front of him?

Oh, yes. That was only last week.

The Masked Singer has returned to Australia's screens, giving us a new class of anonymous celebrities who dress in bizarre costumes and sing to a panel of "judges" who are yet to provide any actual assessment on the contestants'... singing ability.

It's a bonkers (read: brilliant) format and, yes, hundreds of thousands of Australians will now clear their schedule every Monday and Tuesday night to guess what celebrity is behind what ma﻿sk.

And please, Dave Hughes, the Dragonfly is obviously Sophie Monk.

The evidence is aplenty, and the voice is as distinctive as it is stunning.

Here are the Dragonfly clues, and why they fit perfectly with entertainment personality Sophie Monk.

Dragonfly clue: "I may be classically trained, but I’m famous for some other moves."

Evidence: Sophie Monk was trained in classical opera before she became famous.

Dragonfly clue: "It can be hard to have my voice heard above the crowd. But I've always found a way."

Evidence : This could be alluding to the origins of Monk's fame, Bardot, in which she was one of five women of the girl group.

Sophie Monk was in singing group Bardot. Image: Getty.