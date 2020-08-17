WE'RE CALLING IT: Eddie Perfect is 100 per cent, hands down Frillneck on The Masked Singer.

On Monday night, Osher and his furry (and sparkly) friends returned to our TV screens on The Masked Singer Australia.

This round saw Frillneck, Goldfish, Queen, Puppet and Dragonfly battle it out to be crowned the winner of the weirdest show on Australian TV.

Goldfish performed Bon Jovi's 'It's My Life' before being unmasked. Post continues below video.

While Goldfish was eventually unmasked as Christine Anu, viewers at home are convinced they know exactly who's behind the Frillneck mask.

And so are we.

You see, the Frillneck has left us a bunch of beetle-y and juicy clues that have led us straight to comedian/actor/singer/songwriter/all round lovable Aussie larrikin Eddie Perfect.

Let us break it down for you:

Eddie and his family moved back to Australia at the start of the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Eddie and his family were living in New York where he was writing the songs for the hit Broadway musical Beetlejuice.

Just when the pandemic started, Eddie and his family relocated back to Australia. Eddie was set to star in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, however the musical has been postponed due to the pandemic.