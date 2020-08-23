The Masked Singer's Kitten is 100% Julia Morris and we won't accept otherwise.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.

We're in week 251 of isolation and our lives currently revolve around rose ceremonies, Osher's dazzling suits and watching celebrities in giant animal costumes sing on TV.

Yep, The Masked Singer has taken over our lives once again and we're already way too much invested in guessing the hidden identities of this year's contestants.

While Echidna, Hammerhead, Goldfish and Sloth have already been respectively unmasked as tennis star Mark Philippoussis, cricketer Michael Bevan, singer Christine Anu and singer Katie Noonan, eight ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿masks still remain shrouded in mystery.

But we think we've cracked the case.

So far, we've proven that Queen is definitely Kate Miller-Heidke and Dragonfly is Sophie Monk, but we can now say with 100 per cent confidence that Julia Morris is in fact, the Kitten on The Masked Singer. And we will not accept otherwise.

Watch the Kitten sing on The Masked Singer Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

Not only does Kitten's voice sound exactly the same as Julia's, but who else would make fart noises on stage while dressed in a giant pink kitten costume?

And we're not the only ones who think the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! host is hiding under the mask.