We're calling it: Bonnie Anderson is definitely the Bushranger on The Masked Singer.

For the past four weeks, we've spent our nights yelling at our televisions while we try to guess the hidden identities of celebrities on The Masked Singer.

And we've been not-so-secretly loving every minute of it.

While eight celebs have already been unmasked, four still remain shrouded in mystery, including the ever so sparkly Ned Kelly costume. 

But we think we've cracked the case. 

After reading up on Twitter theories and doing some serious Instagram sleuthing, we are 100 per cent confident that Bonnie Anderson is in fact, the Bushranger on The Masked Singer. 

And yes, we admit, Bushranger's voice does sounds a lot like Jessica Mauboy. But when you look at the clues, all the evidence quite clearly points to the Neighbours actress. 

And we're not the only ones who think so. 

Bushranger is 100% Bonnie Anderson. Can hear her voice today & it's her!! #MaskedSingerAU

— 💧Aleisha (@aleisha_71) September 1, 2020

can’t wait for everyone who thinks it’s jessica mauboy to be wrong when bushranger takes off her mask and it’s bonnie anderson #MaskedSingerAU

— jasmine (@socialistswift) September 1, 2020

So without further ado, let us present the (very compelling) evidence that Bushranger is Bonnie Anderson on The Masked Singer. 

Bushranger clue: "I was a pioneer, the first of my kind. But others followed in my path and more will come in the future."

Evidence: Anderson was the first ever winner of Australia's Got Talent back in 2007. Coincidence? We think not. 

Bushranger clue: In one of her video clue packages, Bushranger says she's got the country in her heart, while drinking lemonade from a stand with a portrait of Victoria Beckham sitting on bags of manure. 

Image: Channel 10. 

Evidence: While this may be a not-so-subtle dig at the Spice Girls, we think the Victoria Beckham portrait is actually a hint at Bushranger's home state of Victoria.  A portrait of Queen Victoria was also seen in an earlier clue package. And where is Anderson from you ask? Victoria.

Bushranger clue: "I was for a while part of the Kelly gang, now I’m on my own." 

Image: Ten.

Evidence: In one of her video clues, Bushranger says she was "part of the Kelly gang" as we see portraits of Kelly Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson and Kelly Rowland. Anderson's Neighbour's character, Bea Nilsson, dated Finn Kell and Ned Willis. Put them together and what do you get? Ned Kelly. 

Bushranger clue: "I'm not afraid to take the gloves off... and get my hands a little dirty" and "I’m a fighter from a family of fighters. In fact, I became famous punching above my weight." 

Evidence: Throughout her video clues, Bushranger has made a number of references to boxing. And do you know who likes boxing? Anderson. In fact, her godfather is the late Australian boxer Lionel Rose.

The actress even shared a photo of herself and her father boxing on Instagram in June.

Bushranger clue: "I am the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia."

Evidence: This one is fairly obvious. Ever since March 2020, Anderson has been the voice behind the iconic Neighbours theme song. 

Bushranger clue: "I’m a dreamer. But you achieve your dreams through hard work, even if it makes you sweat. Being rewarded for hard work is justice, and not many Bushrangers talk about justice. 

Evidence: The key words here are "sweat" and "justice" which is suspiciously repeated twice. As one Twitter user pointed out, Andreson joined Justice Crew in a cover of 'Gonna Make You Sweat' back in 2012. 

Bushranger clue:  "Dylan Alcott is pretty tough, so it might be no surprise that he and I once went head-to-head and I came off second best."

Evidence: A quick google search will tell you that Anderson was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at last year’s Logies but was beat out by Dylan Alcott.

And last but not least, Anderson has been straight up linked to the Bushranger on Wikipedia. "She's also the Bushranger," her profile clearly reads.

The line has since been deleted but thanks to the internet the spoiler still lives on.

Image: Wikipedia

Case closed. 

You can watch The Masked Singer on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30 pm on Channel 10 or 10 play.

Feature Image: Channel 10/Getty.

