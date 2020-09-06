We're calling it: Bonnie Anderson is definitely the Bushranger on The Masked Singer.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.

For the past four weeks, we've spent our nights yelling at our televisions while we try to guess the hidden identities of celebrities on The Masked Singer.

And we've been not-so-secretly loving every minute of it.

While eight celebs have already been unmasked, four still remain shrouded in mystery, including the ever so sparkly Ned Kelly costume.

But we think we've cracked the case.

After reading up on Twitter theories and doing some serious Instagram sleuthing, we are 100 per cent confident that Bonnie Anderson is in fact, the Bushranger on The Masked Singer.

Bushranger sings Lady Gaga's Poker Face on The Masked Singer.



Video via Channel 10.

And yes, we admit, Bushranger's voice does sounds a lot like Jessica Mauboy. But when you look at the clues, all the evidence quite clearly points to the Neighbours actress.

And we're not the only ones who think so.

Bushranger is 100% Bonnie Anderson. Can hear her voice today & it's her!! #MaskedSingerAU — 💧Aleisha (@aleisha_71) September 1, 2020

can’t wait for everyone who thinks it’s jessica mauboy to be wrong when bushranger takes off her mask and it’s bonnie anderson #MaskedSingerAU — jasmine (@socialistswift) September 1, 2020

Bush ranger is BONNIE ANDERSON!!!! Fight me! #MaskedSingerAU — Yvie Jones (@yviejones) September 1, 2020

So without further ado, let us present the (very compelling) evidence that Bushranger is Bonnie Anderson on The Masked Singer.

Bushranger clue: "I was a pioneer, the first of my kind. But others followed in my path and more will come in the future."