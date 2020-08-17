We're calling it: Kate Miller-Heidke is definitely the Queen on The Masked Singer Australia.

In households all over the nation, Australians are spending their Monday and Tuesday nights trying to guess the identities of celebrities hiding under giant animal costumes.

That's right, The Masked Singer has returned to our screens and yes, we are already hooked.

While Echidna and Hammerhead have already been unmasked as tennis star Mark Philippoussis and cricketer Michael Bevan, 10 masks still remain shrouded in mystery.

But we think we've cracked the case.

After spending way too much time trawling through the internet and getting caught up in some very compelling Twitter theories, we can confidently say the Queen is 100 per cent Kate Miller-Heidke. And we will not accept otherwise.

Watch the Queen sing 'Blinding Lights' on The Masked Singer Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

Not only does Queen's voice sound pretty much exactly the same as Kate's, but the clues match up perfectly with the award-winning singer-songwriter.

And we're not the only ones who think so.