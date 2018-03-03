The Instagram fitness account that could replace your PT and save you money.

Exercising can be very expensive.

First of all, good runners don’t come cheap. Especially cute, good runners.

Then there are the leggings (the ones that don’t… ride up your vagina… will cost ya!), sports bras, gym bags, sweat towels, wireless headphones, and drink bottles.

That’s before you factor in a monthly gym membership, F45 or – god forbid – a personal trainer, which can all cost hundreds or thousands of dollars a year.

So before I say anything else give yourself a big old pat on the back for not spending all your days on the couch covered in a fine film of Doritos dust.

Ahem. I have found something that will save you many monies and many problems every week. It’s an Instagram account. Whitney Simmon’s Instagram account.

Whitney is an American fitness influencer with a twist; she doesn’t ask you to sign up to her exercise programs, or subscribe to a weird fitness cult with your credit card details. She simply uploads videos of her workouts every single week that are accessible on her social media accounts for free.

For. FREE.

And they’re really, really great.

As well as the occasional HIIT workout (AKA high intensity interval training – think of Kayla Itsines‘ viral videos) Whitney also covers abs, arms, leg and back workouts, some of which you can complete at home or with basic equipment. Over on Whitney’s YouTube account, where she goes into more depth, she also often gives modifications based on every experience level.

Here are some of the workouts I’ve tried and Loved-with-a-capital-L: