Cancel your gym membership: The only four exercises you really need can be done at home.

I used to be an exerciser.

Like, I cared about my health and had an actual gym membership and would go to group classes three to four times a week, every week.

Then I stopped. And of course I’ve been planning all along to get back into it but as the months pass I now realise it’s been two years since I’ve done any sort of consistent exercise. Two. Years.

Suddenly the task of getting back on the wagon seems monumental. I can’t factor a gym session into my day regularly enough.

There are seemingly thousands of online programs and apps and I find the very thought of them daunting. At the root of it, yes, I’m making some excuses – but frankly the whole thing is too overwhelming and so I keep putting it off.

Matt Fox, former professional athlete turned personal trainer, can sympathise.

To help people like me he’s distilled the many complex options out there into essentially four things to do (at home, at the gym, anywhere) to build a strong body.

High knees

“These are literally running on the spot but lifting your knees up high, with your arms outstretched in front of you, try and tap the palm of your hands with the top of your knees,” Fox told Mamamia.

“This is a great exercise that works every muscle in your lower body along with your abdominal muscles, but also is an awesome cardio workout. This one is good because it’s done on the spot and requires no more room than where you are standing. It can replace your run or bike ride if you can’t get outdoors.”