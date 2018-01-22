Cancel your gym membership: The only four exercises you really need can be done at home.

I used to be an exerciser.
Like, I cared about my health and had an actual gym membership and would go to group classes three to four times a week, every week.
Then I stopped. And of course I’ve been planning all along to get back into it but as the months pass I now realise it’s been two years since I’ve done any sort of consistent exercise. Two. Years.
Suddenly the task of getting back on the wagon seems monumental. I can’t factor a gym session into my day regularly enough.
There are seemingly thousands of online programs and apps and I find the very thought of them daunting. At the root of it, yes, I’m making some excuses – but frankly the whole thing is too overwhelming and so I keep putting it off.
Matt Fox, former professional athlete turned personal trainer, can sympathise.
To help people like me he’s distilled the many complex options out there into essentially four things to do (at home, at the gym, anywhere) to build a strong body.
High knees
“These are literally running on the spot but lifting your knees up high, with your arms outstretched in front of you, try and tap the palm of your hands with the top of your knees,” Fox told Mamamia.
“This is a great exercise that works every muscle in your lower body along with your abdominal muscles, but also is an awesome cardio workout. This one is good because it’s done on the spot and requires no more room than where you are standing. It can replace your run or bike ride if you can’t get outdoors.”
???? Weights vs. No weights. The left is the result of lifting weights 6 days a week for years and the right is 5 months after making the change to body weight only training. This was a pic from 18 months ago now‼️. I had hit a plateau in the gym lifting and constantly had niggling injuries. – I decided to change my training in order to gain more freedom of exercise and see how my body responded. I felt going to the gym was a chore more than pleasure and I haven't looked back. – I'm not saying lifting weights is bad, it's just definitely not for everyone and what works for some will not work for others. The fitness industry has predominantly being gym/weight lifting focus which gives people the impression it's the only way, I'm doing it to show you it's not. Body weight training works ????. – (I posted the same "before" pic a few weeks ago but people said the "after"photo-which was taken Dec 2017 was too different lighting, so here is exact same location. Both pics taken in 2016- 5 months apart)