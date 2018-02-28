Most importantly, she believes it’s not about restricting yourself – which is good news if you’re someone like me with a sweet tooth.

“I find when you’re not restricting yourself of certain foods and you’re eating a healthy balance of wholesome foods you crave sugary foods a lot less. I believe if you’re desperate for a sweet treat, have it!” she says.

“My BARE Guide teaches women how to make those initial steps toward being healthy and eating a balanced and realistic eating guide. It’s essential to fuel your body with the right nutrients on a daily and even weekly basis.”

She doesn’t agree with people who force their opinions of “no carbs, low fats or gluten free” as a solution for everyone.

“There are so many people who [try to] convince people that specific necessities are bad for you. Being ‘healthy’ is all about eating to suit your lifestyle and nourishing your body in the correct manner, for what is for YOU!”

In Itsines’ food you see passion, love and family. Like her sister, Leah is very close to her family, with food an important bonding experience growing up.

“Our family was super loving, supportive and generous. Mum and dad didn’t have a lot – but they gave us their everything,” she says.

“I’d always be inside the kitchen cooking with my mum and Kayla was always fascinated with sport outside with dad. It’s nice to be able to complement each other in the same industry.”

With both sisters having a significant social media presence, has her sister given her any advice when it comes to dealing with negative comments?