Road test: The $18 super supportive sports bra that actually held everything in.

For me, exercise is therapy.

When I lace up my sneakers and go for a run, or set my alarm for 5am so I can make it to a circuit class before work, I’m not focusing on the calories I’ll burn or on achieving the body of my dreams (I’m 32 and fairly sure that ship has sailed).

No, for me, every sweat session is about releasing a healthy dose of endorphins that sets me up for a productive and positive day.

With that in mind, I’m not built like an athlete. I have boobs and a bum – and as much I’d love to leave those at home when I go out for a 10km run, it’s sadly not an option.

So something that’s essential to me is a good sports bra.

I’m not huge up top – a fairly standard C cup at last check – but I still need a decent level of support and comfort.

The Champion Absolute Workout Sports Bra is super comfy.

In the past I’ve found myself drawn to cool crop tops in neon colours - the kind Kayla Itsines wears to show off her six-pack.

But I am not Kayla Itsines. I definitely don’t have six pack and my body actually moves when I jump up and down. The jiggle factor is real and that's not comfortable or helpful when you're trying to work out.

So when I read about the Champion Absolute Workout Sports Bra, I knew I had to give it a try. The bra promises to keep the wearer dry with its Champion Vapor technology (I sweat A LOT so this could be a game-changer).

It also features a chafe-resistant band for comfort and offers compression, which is essential if I want “the girls” to behave themselves while I smash out a session.