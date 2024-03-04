The true story behind the Ellen Oscars selfie.

Hollywood is, at its core, very nostalgic.

At any given moment there is something to celebrate, reflect on or simply remind us that not all things age very well.

Whether it was a crowning moment (like the first woman of colour to win an Oscar) or something we'd really rather forget (ahem Will Smith's Oscars stage rush), all of them make up the fabric that is Showbiz, baby.

And then there are the moments that lie in the zeitgeist as perfectly capturing a moment in time. This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres' internet-shattering Oscars selfie.

It's hard to believe it's almost been a decade since the former television host gathered her high-profile celeb buddies to snap one of the most famous selfies of all time.

In a brilliant broadcast moment that humanised big-name A-listers (they're just like us!), Ellen pulled out her phone, corralled audience members, hit a button and sent a picture into the ether.

The result?

A casual two million likes and almost three million shares since it was first posted to Ellen's Twitter (now known as X) with the caption: "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars"