A 'controversial' relationship and on-set drama: Florence Pugh's complicated rise to fame.

Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now.
From starring in independent films in her native UK, to taking on a Marvel role in Black Widow, our collective obsession with Florence was already growing before she starred opposite Harry Styles in the new psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.
Here's everything we know about Florence Pugh and her career so far.
Florence's career
Florence had her on-screen debut in the 2014 film The Falling, when she was only 18. Following this, she starred in Lady Macbeth, a 2016 independent film which won her a British Independent Film Award.
She made her debut in Hollywood when she starred in the biographical sports drama Fighting With My Family. The same year, she would also star in the folk horror film Midsommar, and her biggest role of the year: Amy March in Little Women.