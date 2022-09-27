A 'controversial' relationship and on-set drama: Florence Pugh's complicated rise to fame.

While we often saw Amy March as a silly and annoying character in the original novel, Florence brought greater insight to the role.

“I found evidence in the book that Amy was Jo’s equal, but I had never seen her explored in that way,” the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, told The New York Times.

“I knew there was no other person who could do it but Florence. She has movie star written all over her, but she’s also a character actor, which is the best kind of movie star.”

After Little Women, Florence became one of the most in-demand actresses in the world. She starred in Marvel’s Black Widow, and has made several films slated for release in 2023.

While she’s starred in The Wonder, a 2022 Netflix release due out in November, the majority of Florence’s year has been plagued by the Don’t Worry Darling drama.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Story continues below.

Florence's role in Don’t Worry Darling

In 2020, Florence announced on Instagram she’d been cast in Olivia Wilde’s film, showing she was clearly excited to work with the director.

“@oliviawilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*, @oliviawilde cased me in a film *gasp no.2*, @oliviawilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this fecking incredible cast. Shia?!? Chris?!? *gasp no.3*,” she captioned the image of the Deadline headline.

However, when it came time to promote the film, drama began when Florence stayed mysteriously silent.

Slowly, more and more gossip emerged about the film, particularly when Shia LaBeouf, who was replaced in the film by Harry Styles, tried to correct Wilde’s statement that he had been fired from the film, saying he left of his own volition. He then released a video message Wilde sent him, where she seemed to try to placate him, and referred to Florence as ‘Ms Flo’, creating further commentary about a rift.