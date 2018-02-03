Inside the relationship of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Hollywood’s most elusive couple.

Mendes, now 43, is such an expert at ducking and dodging under the paparazzi's prying eye that she concealed her first pregnancy (with Esmeralda in 2014) for almost seven months before sources leaked the news to tabloids.

The arrival of their second child, Amada, now one, was more private yet. By the time celebrity news publications caught on that Mendes was pregnant, the couple's second child was already one-month-old.

So, yes, they're bloody good at this privacy thing.

Despite soaking up the Hollywood stage lights, Mendes in particular opts out of the glitzy parties, the penthouse mixers, the endless opportunities for social climbing.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," Mendes told Shape early last year. "Instead of being on the red carpet, I'd rather be home with my girls."

Gosling - the more outward-facing partner - speaks of his love for his partner in a subtle, gentle way.

Many might hear the 41-year-old refer to Mendes without even realising who he's talking about; in most instances the La La Land actor refers to her as "my lady".

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” Gosling began his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe awards.

“There’s no time to thank everyone. I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Since that night, neither Gosling or Mendes have really addressed their home life at all; reports suggest the couple is one of the few in Hollywood that do not hire a nanny to care for their children. Reportedly, if we can trust what the "sources" say, they want not for the limelight, they just want to bask in a home life that's as normal and vanilla as possible.

"I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with," Gosling told Hello magazine in 2015.

And, for the couple, it seems that's all there is to it.