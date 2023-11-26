Five years ago, Jordan Turpin fled the 'House of Horrors'. This is her life now.

Five years ago, in the early hours of a Sunday morning, Jordan Turpin quietly fled her family home.

She’d found a mobile phone before she left, and when she was far enough away, she used that phone to call 911.

She told police her 12 siblings were being held captive at the family home. Some were chained to their beds, she said.

When police officers from the Perris Police Department first saw Jordan, they assumed she was around 10 years old. But the frail and emaciated girl was 17.

Arriving at the scene of what would later become known as “the house of horrors”, officers discovered several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks.

The surroundings were dark and foul-smelling.

The owners of the property and parents of all 13 children, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, weren’t able to explain why their children were restrained.



