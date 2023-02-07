At 17, Jordan Turpin escaped 'The House of Horrors'. The abuse continued in foster care.

In the early morning of January 14, 2018, Jordan Turpin, then 17, climbed out the window of her family's home in California.
Clutching her brother's old, deactivated phone, she called 911. The world would later know her family home as 'The House of Horrors'.
"I live in a family of 15 people and my parents are abusive," she told the operator. "My two little sisters, right now, are chained up... with chains. They're chained to the bed."
Watch: "My parents are abusive." Jordan Turpin's 911 call. Post continues below.
With that phone call, Jordan managed to help save her 12 siblings from years of abuse at the hands of their own parents, David and Louise Turpin. The siblings, aged between two and 29, were held captive in the family room for years on end, with the Turpin parents depriving them of food, education, medical care, and basic hygiene.