At 17, Jordan Turpin escaped 'The House of Horrors'. The abuse continued in foster care.

After the parents were arrested by police, and later sentenced to life in prison, five of the 13 children were put into the foster care system.

But the nightmare continued.

Jordan recently shared that she and two of her siblings were placed in an abusive foster home, re-traumatising them after all they had experienced at the hands of their parents.

In a recent profile with Elle Magazine, Jordan said she remembers being coached by her foster parents before her mandated therapy sessions. They insisted she maintain "a happy front".

Jordan and those two siblings (identified as Jane and John Doe) have since filed lawsuits against Riverside County and ChildNet Youth and Family Services, a private foster care agency, alleging they were faced with "severe abuse and neglect".

In the lawsuit, they alleged the foster family had a prior history of abusing children - but organisations were also aware of that history and failed to act even after the children asked for help.

"I'm not ready to go into details about what happened to me in that home. I was very traumatised, and it's been a very scary journey," she told People.

"It was really hard to understand the first situation [with my parents]. Then going into another, that was just really, really hard. You have all these questions and you just don't get the answer. It was impossible to sleep. Every time my eyes would close, I dreamed about being [in my first foster home]. I had to go to the emergency room a lot. I was really, really broken."