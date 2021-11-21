“I thought I was going to die.” The Turpin sisters speak for the first time about their “house of horrors”.

The following contains details of child abuse and neglect, which may be triggering for survivors. If you are in need of support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The Turpin family is associated with unfathomable cruelty, the 13 Turpin children enduring significant abuse at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin, who have been sentenced to life in prison.

Dubbed the “house of horrors” by millions across the world, two of the Turpin siblings have now come forward for their first public interview.

Sisters Jennifer Turpin, 33, and Jordan Turpin, 21, sat down with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s 20/20 this week, detailing their experience and how they are trying to move forward with their lives.

Watch: “My parents are abusive.” Jordan Turpin's 911 call. Post continues below.

For as long as she can remember, Jennifer knew her mother to be extremely violent, with unpredictable mood swings.

“I never knew which side I was going to get of her,” she said to Sawyer. “If I was going to ask her a question, [is] she going to call me stupid or something… and then yank me across the floor or [is] she going to be nice and answer my question.”

Jennifer attended school from the first to third grade, but then her parents decided to take her out of the public education system, and home school their children instead.

During her schooling years, Jennifer was sent to school unwashed, always wearing dirty clothes, something that her peers soon pointed out.

“They called me skinny bones and acted like they didn’t want to be around me. I probably smelled. But I didn’t realise at the time I smelled, but that stench clings to you… because we would literally live in houses piled with trash.”

The Turpin's home looked unremarkable from the outside. Image: Getty.

