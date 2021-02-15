All the details you may have missed in Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement.

An "overjoyed" Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby, with a spokesperson for the couple confirming the pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome a brother or sister for son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns two in May.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen and Prince Philip and the entire royal family were delighted by the news and wished the couple well.

It comes after Meghan wrote about having a miscarriage last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020 in a quest for personal and financial freedom, and now live in California.

The Valentine's Day announcement came just five days after the royal family celebrated the arrival of Princess Eugenie's first child, a boy.

Baby Sussex will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th or 11th great-grandchild depending on whether he or she arrives before or after Zara Tindall's baby, which is also due in 2021.

The new baby will still be eighth in line to the throne and the Prince of Wales's fifth grandchild.

The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves under a tree with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lies in his lap cradling her bump.

The photograph shared was taken virtually by photographer Misan Harriman on an iPad.