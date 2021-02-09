'The Queen is delighted.' Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy.

There's a very cute new member of the British royal family.

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the Queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Watch: How Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank met. Post continues below video.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie, 30, shared a photo of her and Jack, 34, holding her baby's hand on Instagram to mark the moment, with a series of blue heart emojis.