An Olympic medal and a third child on the way: Inside the life of royal Zara Tindall.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, and her husband Mike Tindall have announced that they're expecting their third child.

During an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike, 42, confirmed the news.

"It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way," he shared.

Watch: What actually happens at a Royal Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Zara Tindall, 39, is a member of the British Royal Family. She's first cousins to Prince Harry and Prince William, and she's godmother to William's eldest son, Prince George.

As the daughter of a Princess Royal, Zara and her older brother Peter weren't given any royal titles at birth. Therefore, she's not a Princess.

However, as Zara has stated various times, she's happy that she grew up without a title.

"I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title, and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do," she told The Times.

Speaking to The Sun, former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter shared why Princess Anne chose not to give her children titles.

"It was a masterstroke of the Princess Royal when she decided not to give her children titles," he shared.

"Growing up as a commoner allowed Zara to thrive as her own woman, and there has never been pressure on her to conform. She has benefited from it in all sorts of ways," he added.

Zara is not on the civil list like Prince William. Instead, she has to earn a living.

Image: Getty.