A vintage dress borrowed from the Queen: All the details from Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding.

On July 17, 2020, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple only had around 20 of their closest friends and family in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

It's reportedly the first 'secret' royal wedding in over 200 years.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

According to close friends, the wedding took place at 11am and involved a small wedding reception and sit-down meal. All guests had to maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

In keeping with the wedding tradition of 'something borrowed', the 31-year-old wore a tiara and vintage dress lent to her by the Queen.

The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara was worn by the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947 and later worn by her daughter, Princess Anne, at her own wedding.

For her wedding dress, Beatrice chose a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell, which the Queen first wore at the 1962 film premiere of Lawrence Of Arabia at London’s Leicester Square.

The Queen at the world premiere of 'Lawrence Of Arabia' at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square in December 1962. Image: Getty. The dress was remodelled for Beatrice's ceremony, including the added puffed sleeves.