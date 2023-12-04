The most common day of the year to break up is coming.

2023 has been the year of the breakup.

From Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez and Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The celebrities were really going through it.

But brace yourself, because more are coming. And those of us who are *not* capable of winning the breakup via a perfectly coordinated pap walk with the world's biggest popstar are also at risk.

According to data, December 11 – yes, two weeks before Christmas and uh, just days away – is the most common day for breakups.

This date initially came out a few years ago from researchers analysing Facebook data, which means it is definitely flawed in the year 2023. These days, it might just be the day all our aunts who still use Facebook regularly announce their breakups. The rest of us are more inclined to post a pointed quote or lyric to Instagram without explanation.