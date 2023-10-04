Hugh Jackman is rumoured to be dating. So how soon is too soon to date again after divorce?

If it wasn’t difficult enough for the world to come to terms with the end of Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee Furness' seemingly unbreakable marriage, imagine our collective gasp when one of those parties debuts a new partner.

With reports already circulating that Jackman is back in the dating game just weeks after the split announcement, it may happen sooner than you think.

And while it might seem jarring to us, for the people involved, it’s probably been a long time coming.

Separations don’t happen overnight. What feels like 'just weeks' to outsiders may be more like years to those on the inside. In fact, the chance to experience a bit of love and passion – something that’s usually in short supply during those final months or years of a disintegrating marriage – may be something one or both parties desperately long for.

"People don’t get married and have children with the idea that they will get divorced and endure that s**tshow," says relationship counsellor Susan De Campo.

'Typically, women will try everything they can think of – asking, begging, pleading, fighting, ignoring, tolerating, berating, etc – and they will reach the point where they have simply run out of ideas to have their partner acknowledge their requests, and will say, ‘I cannot do this anymore.''

Most marriages end long before the official separation.

While both partners may fall out of love simultaneously (with most celebrity couples announcing 'amicable' separations), De Campo says it’s common for one party to check out before the other, and that person will probably feel ready to date more quickly after the official separation.

Unfortunately, the complex and private nature of marriage breakdowns is unlikely to stop judgment or scrutiny from family and friends (regardless of how famous you are), prompting many to avoid dating – or do so in secret – purely because of the optics.

"This is especially so when it comes to women," says wellness coach Niki Saks.

"Women face more intense scrutiny that men because of entrenched societal norms and views. As a result, there is more pressure on women with dating after separation."

The end of my first marriage was the culmination of a years-long, tumultuous breakdown. I put every ounce of my physical and mental being into trying to save it, before hitting rock bottom and ultimately investing all my remaining energy into building the strength I knew I’d need to survive the inevitable separation.