Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting a divorce after seven years of marriage.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

In a statement to Page Six, the pair said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends. She and Manganiello were last seen together last month, when she visited him on the set of his upcoming comedy Nonnas with Vince Vaughn.

Manganiello's absence on her holiday has not gone unnoticed by fans, particularly after Vergara shared a photo with the message: "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

Vergara and Manganiello first met through her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

They split soon after, and a few weeks later Manganiello asked for the actress' number.

He flew to New Orleans, where Vergara was filming, for their first date.

They wed in November 2015 in front of 400 guests - including Vergara's Modern Family co-stars Ferguson, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Ty Burrell and Manganiello's True Blood co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer.

Vergara has a son from a previous relationship.

