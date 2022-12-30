Kim has had women orgasm for the first time in her clinic. Sometimes she helps.

If you’ve grown up in a family that cooks, no doubt your parents have taught you the techniques and dishes that are tried and tested. The most flavourful lasagna sauce your Nonna has perfected, perhaps, or the whisk wrist action your Great Uncle swears by to get the perfect puffiness on his pavlova.

I’m about to compare sex to pasta here, and I need you to stay with me.

As Kim Nguyen, a Sexological Bodywork expert and GP from Queensland tells Mamamia, the lack of sex education in our society has left us in a reality where we’re basically asking our daughters to start with bread and butter again, instead of passing on our fine-tuned four-tiered perfectly ratio’d lasagna recipe.

To give you an example, there’s a large chunk of women out there completely clueless to the fact that two o’clock on their clitoris is the most sensitive point of their genital region, and therefore key to unlocking their orgasmic potential.

"It’s funny that sex has been around for as long as time, but when teenagers all reach a certain age they start from scratch," Kim tells Mamamia.

At Kim’s practice, she teaches women and couples how to pleasure themselves. Her clinic looks a bit like a massage room, and clients can be as naked or as clothed as they want, as they explore their sexuality in an open, safe space.

The biggest age group that Kim sees is women aged between 30 and 60. She says we’d be surprised how many middle-aged women still don’t know how to pleasure themselves, or alternatively, just aren’t.

"Everyone’s education level when it comes to sex is so bad. There’s a huge gap in what we [society] know," says Kim.

Image: Getty.