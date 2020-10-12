3 ways to best navigate painful sex when you have endometriosis.

Now we’ve got that out of the way let’s dive into the juice.

Boundaries: Don't be afraid to say no.

I can not stress enough how crucial this tip is. The amount of pleasure you experience is a direct reflection of your ability to surrender. In order to give yourself and your body permission to surrender you must first feel safe.

Being able to say ‘no’ to what doesn’t serve you (certain people, uncomfortable positions, situations that make you feel uneasy etc.) and ‘yes’ to what does, is a sure-fire way to cultivate a sense of safety in your body. This way your unconscious always has underlying reassurance that you’re not going to end up in any sexual situations that don’t serve you.

I invite you to think about this for a moment.. How does your body feel when you feel unsafe?

Now, how does your body feel when you know that you are safe?

Did you notice that when you feel unsafe your body wants to tense up? And when you feel safe everything feels open and relaxed? So, let’s now think about this in a sexual scenario. When you’re not feeling safe your vagina will tense up and tighten, ultimately causing more pain and discomfort. When you feel safe your vagina will relax into pleasure.

So next time, don’t feel guilty wanting to say no to sex or wanting to say no to a certain position because setting boundaries = a sense of safety = ability to surrender = more pleasure and less pain!

Even if you’re turning sex down altogether it will allow you to surrender more deeply the next time around. We’re thinking long term here.

Hot top: You can become more in tune with your body and practice this boundary-setting practice on your own to start with. Any time you self pleasure or insert anything into your vagina begin by asking your vagina or your body if it’s ready to receive your fingers or toy of choice. If it’s a yes, go ahead. If it’s a maybe, check in to see what you need, maybe more time to get turned on. And if it’s a no, honour that.

These are the first steps to cultivating a sense of safety in your body. Once you have the ability to honour your needs and respect your own boundaries you’ll then have the power to enforce them with a partner.

Breathe.

No doubt you probably hold onto a lot of fear around sex and the pain it can cause. When you’re feeling fearful about anything naturally your breath becomes shallow (or you end up holding your breath altogether).

You can actually trick yourself into feeling more relaxed by focusing on taking slow, deep breaths as this will send signals to your mind letting it know that you are safe. When your body is relaxed it will surrender open releasing some of the tension and tightness which may be causing you discomfort.