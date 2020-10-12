3 ways to best navigate painful sex when you have endometriosis.

Up to 75% of vagina owners will experience pain during sex at some point in their lives. For some, this pain is rare and may only be experienced a couple of times. For others, it’s ongoing and can cause continuous shame, guilt, disempowerment and disconnect between themselves, their bodies and their inner source of intuition, wisdom and pleasure.
The reason for this pain varies from person to person. It may come down to a medical condition such as Vaginismus, Vulvodynia, Endometriosis or infections such as Bacterial Vaginosis or thrush.
Often tension and tightness in the vagina is the result of emotional residue from past traumatic experiences being stored in the body. Whether this trauma is physical or emotional, we have all suffered from sexual trauma in one way or another by having our innate sexual essence pulled out of alignment due to the cultural narratives surrounding sex that teach us it’s dirty, shameful, disgusting or dangerous on one way or another.
Watch Evan Rachel Wood eloquently speak about sexual assault and domestic violence in the US Congress. Post continues after video.
I want you to know that wherever you are at in your journey right now and whatever you are experiencing, it’s ok. It’s all ok. You are not alone. There is nothing to be ashamed of. Accepting where you are right now is the first step to setting yourself free.
In saying that, although experiencing pain during sex is incredibly common, it’s not normal and with the right support, practices, tools and techniques you can transmute pain into pleasure. Pleasure is your birthright and you are worthy of experiencing beautiful, delicious, soul-nourishing and delightful sex.
To start you on this journey of pleasure I’m going to share some tips with you that I have found to work for my clients, but before we dive in I want to advise you that these tips are just a guideline and should not be used as stand-alone medical treatment. If you are experiencing acute pain or intuitively sense that something isn’t quite right, there is no harm going to get an opinion from a medical professional.