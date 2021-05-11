So, how exactly does the Federal Budget help women?

Today is the second Tuesday of May, also known as Budget Day.

Tonight, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Australians how the Morrison Government plans to spend taxpayers money for the next four years.

Ahead of the budget, the government shared what they plan to do, with much of what they've revealed centreing on women.So now that their full proposal has been released, let's take a look at what the 2021 Federal Budget actually means for women.

Domestic Violence.

Ahead of the budget, the Morrison Government announced it was committed to doubling its spending on women’s safety, spending at least $227 million annually ($680 million over three years) on domestic violence prevention.

Hayley Foster, chief executive of Women’s Safety NSW, said: "This is a good start and if invested in the right interventions, will significantly improve the safety of many Australian women and children experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence.

“However, we still need to see a four-fold increase in this figure if we want to ensure all Australians can access the services they need to achieve safety in the face of domestic and sexual violence and all communities equipped with the tools and resources to prevent such violence occurring in the first place.”

Tonight, Frydenberg announced the government will invest a further $1.1 billion in women's safety, which will go into "delivering more emergency accommodation, more legal assistance, more counselling more, financial support - including cash payments for those escaping abusive relationships, more targeted services for Indigenous, migrant and refugee women, and women with a disability".

"We will improve the family law system to better protect children, give victims of domestic violence greater access to justice, and reduce the time spent in court," explained the treasurer.

Frydenberg also said the government is responding to the [email protected] Sexual Harassment National Inquiry Report by "strengthening laws, guidance and standards to prevent and to address harassment". However, the treasurer didn't go into further detail about this in his address.

The increased spending follows allegations concerning the treatment of women in Federal Parliament.

