The six eyebrow-raising pieces of life advice Julia Morris wants you to follow.

Want to make your life easier?

Julia Morris reckons you only need four simple words.

In a world where every celebrity (and their dog) is releasing a self-help book, the comedian and television presenter has released her very own advice-filled audiobook – Julia Morris Makes It EASY.

"Well, most celebrities in the self-help genre are pretty deluded, and I just thought, you know what, no one's more deluded than me," Morris told Mamamia.

"I had to get involved. I mean, surely there's some cash out there in the self-help area for me," she joked.

The Audible Original, which was released on Tuesday, follows Morris' own brand of self-help advice, which the comedian refers to as the 'EASY' system.

"EASY is an acronym and a system that you can implement in your life," Morris told Mamamia.

"The 'E' in EASY stands for lowering your expectations. So no hopes, no dreams. The most you should expect of yourself is to stand up today. Maybe. You don't have to," she explained.

"The 'A' in EASY stands for armour to arm yourself against other people. It doesn't matter what [other people] say, because it has nothing to do with you. And that will help you build your blind self-confidence. Because if there's one thing that celebrities are well known for, it's their blind self-confidence.

"The 'S' is for... stop doing all the stuff you don't want to do. And one of the ways that you can do that is to say yes to anything people ask you, and then just cancel.