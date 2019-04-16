Jessika Power denies drink driving in response to a leaked video... in which she says she is drink driving.

Jessika Power says claims she was drink driving in a leaked video are false.

In an Instagram story yesterday, she explains that she wasn’t intoxicated, but had had two glasses of wine.

“I have felt such an overwhelming need to apologise about the video that aired on Channel 9 last night that has been taken out of context, had I been asked for my comment before it airing I would have been more forthcoming in this statement,” she began.

“Please can I firstly explain that I was not intoxicated in the video, yes I had two glasses of wine at dinner (hours before getting in a car) my auntie and I often play around in videos and it was a fun side of me that I wanted to share,” she added.

In the statement, she says that was not actually drunk, but exaggerating.

“As anybody could see I am completely over exaggerating my words and actions to the camera. There is no way I would go out in public let alone drive a car if I was that “drunk”,” she said.

“I can see the carelessness of the video and how insensitive I came across to any family members or victims of drink driving. This was never my intention and I apologise if anyone was offended by the the content, ” she added.