This week, Miley Cyrus, now Miley Ray Hemsworth, left her house.

To be specific, she went out to lunch with her husband Liam Hemsworth and parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

The only reason this is a story, though, is because apparently the photos below are definitive proof the singer and actress is pregnant. Again.

According to WHO, the 26-year-old singer was “showcasing a pregnant stomach as she strategically placed her arm over her tummy” in a pair of tight fitting overalls.

This isn’t the first time Miley has ‘been pregnant’ this year. In January, multiple news outlets reported she was pregnant. Because all relationships follow the same linear pattern – engagement, marriage, baby, in that order – clearly the singer who married her Aussie actor husband over Christmas must be pregnant. She must.

But nah. She wasn’t and isn’t, and would love it if we could leave her and her eggs alone.