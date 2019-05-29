"I never agree with Alan Jones. But he just put into words how I feel about lockout laws."

“These laws have crippled business and crippled Sydney as an international city. It’s reputation has been damaged. They should be abandoned. Open up the city.”
This is what shock jock Alan Jones said on his 2GB morning show today. And I have to admit, I agree with him.
I don’t often agree with Alan Jones. In fact, I don’t think I have every agreed with him before.
I didn’t, for example, agree with his performance on ABC’s Q&A on Monday night, where he berated the panel and audience for believing in climate change.
The arrogance of his argument left me perplexed and pretty pissed off.
Here’s a snippet if you missed it. Post continues after video.
I didn’t agree with his defence of Israel Folau’s high breach ruling from the Wallabies earlier this month for his homophobic, offensive and rude social media behaviour.
I found his comments in 2012 about then Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s father “dying of shame” particularly abhorrent.
I could write a book filled with examples of things I don’t agree with Alan Jones about.
I don’t think binge drinking past 3am is beneficial to anyone - although in my youth I did do a few all nighters and they did not end well.
When I lived in the UK the pubs shut at 11 pm and to party on past that you went to a “curry house”. At least food was being eaten reducing the level of intoxication.
I think people are mixing their drugs to much now - amphetamines are making very drunk people wide awake and more prone to violence compared with just passing out.
Agree RE the issue with amphetamines - they definitely bring another layer of danger to the mix. Issue is that people recognise drug problems when we're talking about illicit use by a comparative few; whereas alcohol is so widespread that abuse of the same is normalised so much easier. People seem to think that because it's legal, then it's somehow less damaging or safer to mess around with.
I live in Germany where beer and wine can be bought at 16. There are no drunk young people (or older people) staggering around at night starting fights. Public transport is safe all night despite having a very small Police presence. In Spain and Italy people are out late drinking and eating with few problems. Australia's attitude to alcohol is the problem.
I agree whole-heartedly.
I’m Australian... we were allowed 1/2glass of wine with some meals from age 16.... yes I drank too much on occasion as a young person but significantly less than my peers and I outgrew that stage very fast. In essence I absolutely agree with you