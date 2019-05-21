"Oh my God." Alan Jones and the arrogance of thinking you know more than all the experts.

On Monday night, the country breathed a sigh of relief as radio broadcaster Alan Jones told us that it’s fine. There’s no such thing as climate change.

“What is climate change?” the 76-year-old rhetorically asked the Q&A audience. “Young people are highly intelligent. They have many platforms from which they can (glean) their information and knowledge. I wonder whether they’re being told all the facts in relation to this.”

Political reporter at The Australian, Alice Workman, buried her head in her hands on the panel beside him.

“Oh my God…” she said, listening to one of the most influential media personalities in the country deny we’re encountering any kind of environmental crisis.

That’s when Jones resorted to his percentages, reciting how much carbon dioxide is created by humans, and by Australia specifically – which to him, personally, isn’t enough to justify changing anything.

Alan Jones on Q&A on Monday night. Post continues below.