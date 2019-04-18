Israel Folau has freedom of speech. But he doesn't have freedom from consequences.

We’re witnessing something pretty spectacular in the news this week. An athlete at the top of his game, throwing it all away; the money, the popularity, integrity, the respect of his colleagues… the lot.
Rugby Australia has signalled its intention to sack star player Israel Folau, after the 30-year-old shared a meme to social media that declares “hell awaits” those who “are living in sin”; among those damned souls (according to the meme, that is) are gay people, those who drink alcohol, lie and fu… sorry, ‘fornicate’.
RA’s move is strong, swift, admirable. But it’s also a move that has played right into the centre’s hands, allowing him and his supporters to cry “free speech”, to use the backlash from the public and the sport as another example of what they perceive to be an ongoing attack on conservatism.
Indeed, despite public condemnation from rugby bosses, much of the public, even Wallabies Vice-Captain Will Genia, Folau is reportedly fighting the attempt to tear up his $4 million contract on the grounds that the views expressed in the meme are deeply held and stem from his religious beliefs. The posts also remain live on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
It seems this is the hill Israel Folau is prepared for his career to die on:
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
Top Comments
Can we just cancel rugby now? I can’t believe this ridiculous organisation is still running when the whole of kings cross was shut down because a few people were killed. By that standard the first rape case should have been the end of all of this.
At the start of this latest incident I fully supported Izzy losing his job but the more this condemnation gets over the top I am starting to move onto his side on this.
He didn't single out homosexuals, they weren't even number one on the list.
Everything he said was a tenant of his faith, and hardly a secret to anyone who made it past primary school.
It is starting to seem like tall poppy syndrome and faux outrage then genuine concern for the impact on our rainbow community
Yes, he singled out homosexuals, along with a number of other groups. However, of all the groups he singled out, homosexuals are the ones who cop a great deal of discrimination, marginalisation and outright hate for simply existing. As a proud "fornicator" myself, I don't feel the sting of being singled out, because my fornication has never been condemned or judged by the community in which I live - I've never suffered negativity in my life because of being a fornicator. Same can't be said for people who identify as being gay - they still haven't achieved fairness, acceptance and equality.
It could also be just as much faux outrage from people defending him too. It's hardly a secret if you breach your contract, you can lose it.
Surely there are bigger issues than whether a footy player keeps his $4 Million Wallabies contract in Australia or accepts a $6 Million Toulon contract in France.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.