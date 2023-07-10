The 'rules' for wedding guest dressing in 2023.

With wedding season in full swing in the US and Europe, I can't help but notice that the rules for wedding guest dressing have changed.

Because in 2023, there are none.

Let me explain.

I recently saw a photo of Kim Kardashian attending her good friend and ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd's wedding.

She wore a dress people would've previously had a heart attack over.

There were cut-outs. There was exposed underwear. There was boobage (gasp!).

I didn't think much of it.

Since Kendall Jenner had already worn something similar to a 2021 wedding – and there was much commentary on whether it was appropriate (the jury thought no) – there was no shock factor this time.

Australian influencer Rozalia Russian has since worn the same dress to a wedding herself.

Brands are leaning into it.

People I know are wearing sheer, cut-outs, two pieces, whatever they really feel like, to 2023 weddings.

If the bride isn't offended, why should we be?

Now, I know there are still rules in place for what to wear to weddings. Some people have just thrown them out the window!