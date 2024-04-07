VIRGINIA TRIOLI: 'I was told it was brave to go back on TV at my age.'

The well-meaning colleague looked me straight in my smile-lined eyes and said it. I can well understand that she thought it, but then she went ahead and actually said it.

"That is wonderfully brave of you going from radio back to TV at your age – most women would be going the other way."

My new show, Creative Types with Virginia Trioli is just about to air on ABCTV and while my colleague may have meant well (I think she meant well?) there was a Bridget Jones jellyfish sting to her barbed compliment – and it hit me where it hurts most.

A woman’s age, a woman’s face, and life in the public gaze. Ouch. I can never get away from it. So, let’s unpack the whole world of assumptions, limitations, self-criticisms, expectations and anxieties all contained in my colleague’s pat-on-the-back statement, shall we? Before I give in to my darker angels and go and get a face lift…

I turned 60 last year. It felt like a tremendous milestone, and I was enormously proud of my life, family, career and friends. It takes work and assiduous care and attention to nurture and sustain the family, friendship groups and career that bring you happiness. And I know I’ve done the work, because all that joy is present in my life and the effort shows on my face.