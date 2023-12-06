The story behind Kylie Minogue's unexpected return to Australian TV.

Kylie Minogue was first brought to our lives on Neighbours in 1986.

Every self-respecting Aussie knows she played series favourite Charlene Mitchell opposite Jason Donovan's Scott Robinson.

Kylie's performance led to multiple Logie awards, including the coveted Gold Logie in 1988.

But Minogue would soon quit her job as an actor in exchange for a little-known career pivot to Pop Superstar. From her first hit with 'Locomotion', Minogue's music career has reached dizzying heights, as she found huge success and topped the charts not just locally but across the world.

This year, Minogue experienced a huge resurgence in popularity with her anthemic hit 'Padam Padam', which is up for a 2024 Grammy.

And now, she's back on our screens, appearing in Binge series Strife, a show inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir, Work, Strife, Balance.

Kylie Minogue as Gwen in Strife. Image: Supplied.