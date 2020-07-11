Allow these photos to prove Victoria and David Beckham had the world's most opulent wedding.

Search
Once upon a time, before Instagram influencers thought it was a good idea to sell their engagements on social media, there was Victoria and David Beckham.

In 1997 Spice Girl Victoria Adams began dating footballer David Beckham and while there was always a simmering media frenzy around their relationship, with the tabloids bestowing them with the moniker “Posh and Becks” things didn’t really kick into overdrive until they were married on July 4, 1999.

This month, Victoria, 46, and David, 45, are celebrating their 21-year wedding anniversary by reminding the world, via Instagram, of their pretty OTT wedding day.

Up until the day of the Beckham wedding, the UK population only thought they had experienced a real royal wedding, what with all those Windsors running around, but it wasn’t until Victoria and David said “I do” that the birth of true opulent weddings really took place.

First of all, instead of just tying-the-knot in dreary old London town, they opted to hold the festivities in Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin in Ireland. In order to give their wedding day that extra off-with-their-heads, royal flavour, I can only assume.

The castle already had historical importance, of course, having hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, but now it is mostly known for being touched by the Beckhams’ love and general presence.

According to reports at the time, the wedding cost more than £500,000, making it one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings up until that point and would still be considered a fair chunk of change even to throw around today.

For their big day, the Beckhams indulged in quite a few costume changes, each one matched to a specific theme and incorporating their (defenseless, it should be noted) baby boy Brooklyn Beckham into the fashion mix.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

I love you ????????✨Kisses x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

To walk down the aisle, Victoria wore a custom-made Vera Wang strapless crown with a gold and diamond crown tiara, which was estimated to be worth £18,000 – £25,000, atop her head.

The satin gown reportedly cost approximately £77,000 to create, according to Brides magazine, and featured a full pleated ball gown with a sweeping 20-foot train and sculpted neckline.

For the reception, Victoria, David and Brooklyn changed into their “fun” party outfits, which were a purple suit and a fitted gown in a rich purple (the colour of royalty, so staying on the theme there) adorned with flowers and designed by Antonio Berardi.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Thank you for your beautiful messages.Its such a special day for us both.Your love and support means so much x vb????

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

In order to spruce up the castle for their wedding day, they decked the rooms out in rose petals and silver birch trees and laid out a purple carpet to match their second outfits.

According to wedding planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the Beckhams chose a ‘Robin Hood’ theme for their big day, hence the dark, leafy green theme being incorporated into the decor and Victoria’s bouquet.

During the festivities, they sat together atop matching custom-made thrones after sharing their first dance to the tune of ‘It Had To Be You’.

Sparing no expense in the dessert budget, the couple also opted for a towering wedding cake which they cut together with an actual sword. The cake was decorated with fruit and greenery but the crowning achievement to the whole thing was the handmade nude sculptures of Posh and Becks that were placed on the cake’s top tier, like some kind of PG-rated Christmas star.

After the couple said their vows an actual dove was released into the wild (I’m sure he was glad to make a break for it at this stage) and a flag bearing the initials V. B. D. – standing for Victoria, Brooklyn, and David – was raised up above the castle in celebration, followed by the release of balloons and a full fireworks show.

The Beckhams reportedly invited around 230 guests to fill up the castle for their wedding day. The guest list included the bride’s fellow Spice Girls Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice).

Fast-forward 20 years and while Victoria no longer deigns to perform with the Spice Girls, she is now a successful fashion designer and businesswoman. She and David now have four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and daughter Harper, nine.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Ultimate outfit change ???? #reception #mr&mrs #matchingoutfits #organicbride #weddingcake #Beckhamwedding #1999 #gobig

A post shared by Cherry Blossom Events (@eventscherryblossom) on

 

So even though we are now awash in opulent celebrity weddings, please never forget that David and Victoria Beckham were the original OTT bride and groom.

Feature Image: Getty.

This post was originally published on July 6, 2019, and updated on July 12, 2020.

