Allow these photos to prove Victoria and David Beckham had the world's most opulent wedding.

Once upon a time, before Instagram influencers thought it was a good idea to sell their engagements on social media, there was Victoria and David Beckham.

In 1997 Spice Girl Victoria Adams began dating footballer David Beckham and while there was always a simmering media frenzy around their relationship, with the tabloids bestowing them with the moniker “Posh and Becks” things didn’t really kick into overdrive until they were married on July 4, 1999.

This month, Victoria, 46, and David, 45, are celebrating their 21-year wedding anniversary by reminding the world, via Instagram, of their pretty OTT wedding day.

Up until the day of the Beckham wedding, the UK population only thought they had experienced a real royal wedding, what with all those Windsors running around, but it wasn’t until Victoria and David said “I do” that the birth of true opulent weddings really took place.

First of all, instead of just tying-the-knot in dreary old London town, they opted to hold the festivities in Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin in Ireland. In order to give their wedding day that extra off-with-their-heads, royal flavour, I can only assume.

The castle already had historical importance, of course, having hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900, but now it is mostly known for being touched by the Beckhams’ love and general presence.