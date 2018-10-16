Victoria Beckham shares the sad backstory behind one of Spice World’s most iconic scenes.

Let’s take a short break from discussing the royals, to talk about everyone’s other favourite Brits… the Spice Girls.

While it’s been a long time since Victoria Beckham retired as Posh Spice, the now renowned fashion designer cannot ignore how she first found fame. Especially because her seven-year-old daughter Harper is obsessed with the group’s 1997 film Spice World (aren’t we all?).

Victoria features on the cover of November’s Vogue Australia, and in an interview with the magazine she said the movie is on heavy rotation on Harper’s iPad.

While her daughter finds her mother’s fashion choices in the film “hilarious”, Victoria said she really didn’t want to wear the short camo-print dress seen in one of the film’s most recognised scenes.

"When I filmed that, they made me wear a little army dress instead of the combat pants everyone else was wearing and I was really upset at the time because my weight throughout the Spice Girls went up-down-up-down and I really didn’t want to wear a tight little camouflage dress," she said.

Thankfully, seeing it through the eyes of her daughter has changed how she feels about the scene.

"But now Harper looks at it and she finds it really hilarious. ‘Mummy, why are you wearing that mini-dress?’ You have a whole other appreciation for that movie when you watch it years later."

Harper also loved Spice World’s iconic Gucci dress moment.