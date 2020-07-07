This post deals with graphic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Vauhxx Rush Booker and his friends headed to Lake Munroe, a scenic reservoir just outside Bloomington, Indiana, to watch the lunar eclipse.

They weren't keen on celebrating Independence Day, rather they just wanted to enjoy a simple night out under the stars enjoying nature's beauty, after months in coronavirus lockdown.

On their way into the park, Vauhxx, 36, and one of his friends, came across a drunk white man, wearing an oversized hat emblazoned with the confederate flag.

Vauhxx was attending a lunar eclipse viewing over the weekend with friends. Image: Facebook.

"You're on private property," he falsely told them, much to the friends' confusion.

After arriving at their gathering, they messaged those still on their way to take the much more public beach route in, just in case the drunk man was still causing trouble.

As the night continued word got back the public beach was now also being blocked off. Apparently a group of drunk people were yelling out "white power" whenever anyone tried to pass them by.

"Honestly, we thought it might just be the one drunken individual with the confederate hat we had encountered earlier who might be instigating the conflict. We decided to just walk back and attempt to simply have a conversation with some of the more sober seeming group members and see if we could smooth things over a bit," Vauhxx wrote on Facebook.

But no conversation would make a difference. Vauhxx's group, it appeared, was being targeted for one reason only: he was a black man.