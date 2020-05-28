His name was George Floyd: Why you're seeing this man's face all over your social media feeds.

On Monday, May 25, George Floyd died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe, while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck.

The incident in the US midwest city of Minneapolis was live-streamed on Facebook by a bystander, showing white police officer Derek Chauvin arresting Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, while kneeling on his neck.

Floyd is handcuffed, and can be heard protesting that he could not breathe, before he becomes motionless. He later died in hospital.

Police said Floyd had matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.

The video begins with Floyd shirtless on the ground, and does not show what happened prior.

The officer, identified as Chauvin, holds Floyd down as he moans, calls for his mother and yells that he can’t breathe.

“My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts… I can’t breathe,” he said.

As bystanders shouted their concern, an officer responds: “He’s talking, so he’s breathing”.

About four minutes into the video, Floyd stops talking and is unresponsive as bystanders become increasingly agitated.

Bystanders approach Chauvin and the officer draws something, causing someone standing off-camera to say "he's got mace".

The officers ignore the bystanders' repeated requests to check Floyd's pulse, and Chauvin does not remove his knee from his neck until paramedics put the unresponsive man onto a stretcher - about four minutes after he stopped responding.

His name was George Floyd.