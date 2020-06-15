On Saturday morning, Rayshard Brooks' eight-year-old daughter, Blessing, was dressed and waiting for her dad to pick her up for her skating birthday party.

But Brooks never arrived. He was shot and killed by the police the night before in a Wendy's drive-through in Atlanta. His death reignited protests against racial vilification, that started 19 days earlier with the death of another unarmed black man at the hands of police.

Footage from the scene shows the 27-year-old cooperating politely with police seconds before he is gunned down.

WARNING: Brooks' death is included in the below footage. Post continues after video.

The body cam footage from the Rayshard Brooks incident has been released. pic.twitter.com/BnJDZxgIR3 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) June 14, 2020

At 10:30pm on Friday night, a Wendy's employee called police about a man who was passed out in his car in the restaurant's drive-through, blocking customers.

A slightly groggy Brooks is seen on police bodycam footage, explaining to the attending officers that he wasn't feeling 'well' enough to drive, so he parked his car and fell asleep.

Police footage leading up to Brooks' death shows he was polite, courteous and compliant. Image: Atlanta Police Department.