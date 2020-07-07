The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 8.

Melbourne returning to stage three lockdown tonight.

Melbourne and its surrounding regional communities are preparing to go back into stay-at-home lockdown at 11:59pm tonight for six weeks.

Victoria notched another 191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, making it the state's highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

Under the rules, people can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work if they can't do so from home.

"We know we're on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don't take these steps today," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Except for Mitchell Shire, which takes in towns including Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan, regional Victoria is excluded from the lockdown.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he wanted the state to avoid "absolutely catastrophic outcomes".

The federal government announced it will waive parent gap fees from Monday if children are not attending child care for COVID-related reasons in the new lockdown areas of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.