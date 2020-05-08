In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in broad daylight while out for a run in an American town.

The two men responsible weren’t charged.

But two months on, the brutal slaying of the young black man is taking over your social media feeds. Why?

Because it’s now being reported he was the victim of a racially motivated crime, not just allegedly committed by the two white men who shot him, but by the authorities who immediately jumped to conclusions. And a new video aims to prove that.

WATCH: Ahmaud's family is demanding justice. Here's their lawyer.

Video by MSNBC

On Tuesday, graphic video of the incident, filmed by an anonymous source, was posted on Twitter and then deleted, but not before it quickly went viral.

In the video, a black unarmed man in exercise clothes can be seen running along a street in Brunswick, Georgia, at 1pm, before a white pickup truck blocks his path. One white man is standing next to the driver’s door while another is perched in the vehicle’s flatbed.

The view is obstructed for a few minutes, and some shouting can be heard. The video then shows the black man trying to run around the truck before a gunshot rings out. He, and the white man on the road engage in a struggle before another shot is fired. A third gunshot hits him, and he falls to the ground.

25-year-old Ahmaud died at the scene.