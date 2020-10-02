5 ridiculously easy ways to make your home feel like a relaxing day spa.

There is precisely nothing worse than feeling your whole body build up with stress. You know that hideous, stiff soreness that only comes from a hectic week at work while fighting off ‘unprecedented’ struggles about dealing with, I don’t know, a pandemic?

That’s why my 2020 mantra has been to prioritise (where possible) as much self-care as I can physically manage.

And while self-care can look a little different for everyone, for me it looks like this: Creating an at-home day spa.

I know this may sound rather lavish, but to be honest, it’s ridiculously simple. It involves a bath (or bucket, if you don't have a bath), some bath salts, a serene playlist and occasionally, a cucumber.

To walk you through the setup, construction and supreme relaxation steps, I’ve mapped out the five ridiculously easy ways you can make your home feel like a day spa.

(Your zen self can thank me later.)

STEP ONE: Run a bath. Or grab a bucket.

If you are living the rental dream and have your very own bathtub, then fill that thing up with toasty warm water as fast as you can.

However, if you are bathless - have no fear! Simply grab yourself a bucket because you’re about to create your own little slice of foot-soak heaven.

Fill your bathtub (or a bucket or big flat-bottomed bowl) with warm water and scoop two to three cups of EpZen’s Relax Crystals in there.

Sprinkle that greatness! Image: Supplied.

If you didn’t know, magnesium is known to help improve your mood and your quality of sleep. That’s why I highly recommend topping up your glorious bath after a super stressful day.