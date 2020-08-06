Cream, foam or oil? Which cleanser you should actually use, according to your skin type.

Ahh, cleansing. It's the first step in your skincare routine and absolutely one of the most important. As the name suggests, it cleanses the skin of all the nasties that have built up throughout the day, while also making sure your skin is prepped and primed for the steps to follow.

When it comes to choosing the right cleanser, you need to consider your skin type, what consistency you like, and any other skin concerns. It's a lot.

To make it simple, we've broken down the main types of cleansers, what they do and which skin type should be using them. We've also included two examples: one slightly more expensive 'spendy' choice, alongside an affordable 'savey' option. But you'll want to do your product research to find the one that suits you best.

Micellar water.

Micellar water (also known as cleansing water) is a perfect product to remove makeup. It's made up of 'micelles', which are tiny drops of cleansing oil molecules that are suspended in water.

You pour the water-like substance onto a cotton pad, swipe it across your face and makeup comes off easily. Many women, including You Beauty's Leigh Campbell and Amy Clark, have replaced their cleanser in the morning with just micellar water.

“If you’re using the right products for your skin at night, there is really no need to cleanse in the morning. Simply splash the face with water to freshen up, and go straight in with your morning serums, moisturiser and SPF,” Skin therapist and Botanicals by Luxe founder Bec Connolly told Mamamia.

What skin type should use it: almost every skin type can use micellar water. But if you're sensitive, you'll want to do a patch test first.